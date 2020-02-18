Queen Elizabeth's Nephew Heads For Splitsville After 26 Years Of Marriage

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon is all set to divorce his wife Serena, a spokesperson for the royal family told international media reports. This news comes days after another member from the British Royal family, Peter Phillips separated from his wife, Autumn Kelly after 12 years of marriage.

Queen Elizabeth's nephew

Armstrong-Jones is the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s late sister Princess Margret and is the first person in the line of succession to the throne who is not direct descendent of the queen. Professionally known as David Liney, Armstrong-Jones is a furniture maker and former chairman of Christie’s auction house.

The 58 years-old has been to married to 49-year-old Serana since 1993. They also have two children Charles and Margarita which are 20 years and 17 years old respectively. The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family, a spokesperson for the couple told media reporters.

This is the second marriage to split in the royal family within a week. Previously, the grandson Of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Peter Phillips reportedly separated from his Canadian wife, Autumn Kelly after 12 years of marriage. According to international media reports, the couple said that the separation was sad but amicable and they further plan to share custody of daughters Savannah and Isla. Phillips is the eldest of the British monarch's eight grandchildren and is the son of Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

Phillips, 42, and Autumn, 41, reportedly met back in 2003 at the Montreal Grand Prix, when he worked for the Formula 1 racing team BMW Williams and she worked at the BMW hospitality suite. The couple got married at the Queen's Windsor Castle residence near London. However, Phillip has no royal title and has tended to stay out of the limelight. He is also 15th-in-line to the throne and also organised a giant street party in front of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

