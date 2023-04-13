Relieved But Disappointed: What King Charles Thinks Of Harry, Meghan's Coronation Plans

Prince Harry confirming his attendance at King Charles III's coronation in May has come as a big sigh of relief for his father, according to Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Sussex has been confirmed to visit London's Westminster Abbey for the coronation scheduled for May 6, although the royal trip will be of the solo kind, sans his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

The monarch is reportedly "relieved" and "happy" to know that his "darling boy" will not miss out on the most important royal event of the year. However, he is also "very disappointed" to find out that his daughter-in-law won't show up. "It is sad, he (King) is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation," a source told The Sun.

Markle is likely to stay back in California to celebrate the fourth birthday of her firstborn, Prince Archie. Prince Harry's RSVP comes over a month after the royal family sent an invite to him via email with a deadline of April 3. Earlier in March, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said that they had "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation" but "an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time".

Prince Harry to show up to coronation amid royal rift

The coronation will mark the first time that the red-headed prince will meet with the other royals since the January release of his explosive memoir 'Spare'. The book spilled several deep-kept royal secrets out in the open, including Prince Harry's fight with his elder brother Prince William and a disagreement between the princes' wives. What widened the gap between the Sussexes and the royal family apart from the ghostwritten memoir was a Netflix docuseries, which also unraveled allegations against the institution.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun in full swing at Buckingham Palace with the coronation less than a month away. As per an anonymous insider who spoke to The Mirror, everyone "is pulling in the right direction. The King and Queen Consort want it to be perfect as does everyone involved which is why everything is being done to make it so".