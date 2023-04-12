Certain Of Coronation Success, Buckingham Palace Squashes Rumours Of Royal Disarray

Buckingham Palace is turning a blind eye to rumours of "massive headaches" and "chaos" erupting in the backdrop of preparations for King Charles III's coronation in May, and is exhibiting "huge" confidence that everything will "go to plan" on the most important royal event of the year.

According to an insider, everyone at the Palace is making sure that the occasion turns out to be a success. "Everyone is pulling in the right direction. The King and Queen Consort want it to be perfect as does everyone involved which is why everything is being done to make it so," an anonymous royal insider told The Mirror.

The insider's assurance comes after several experts claimed that royal aides have been in a frenzy as they plan out an event filled with uncertainties fuelled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deteriorating ties with the royal family. Previously, one anxious insider told the outlet: "It's all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank. There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily which is causing massive headaches."

King Charles' coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6

While tensions run high as the coronation is less than a month away, final preparations continue in full swing to do justice to King Charles' ascension to the throne at Westminster Abbey. According to The Daily Mail, the venue will be packed with 2,000 people in attendance, a sharp drop from a potential guestlist of 7,000.

The May 6 event will be witnessed by several global leaders, except for US President Joe Biden. The 80-year-old recently called the British monarch to inform that he will be unable to make it to the coronation, but will send his wife Jill on his behalf. "The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date," read a statement issued by the White House on April 4.