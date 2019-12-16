Rod Stewart Becomes Oldest Male Solo Artist To Top UK Album Chart

The British veteran rocker, Rod Stewart has reportedly become the oldest male solo artist to top the United Kingdom album chart. Stewart will be turning 75 in January next year and is at number one with the album You're In My Heart, which was released on November 22. His album reportedly knocked down Robbie Williams and his festive offering, The Christmas Present off the top slot. According to international media reports, before Stewart, the top spot and the oldest male artist to top the album charts was Paul Simon, who is three months younger than the singer. Upon receiving the honour Stewart tweeted,

Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.



Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!

- Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/MI91zNGXfb — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 13, 2019

Stewart's latest release is an orchestral album which features a new version of some of his classic tracks, including Sailing and I Don't Want To Talk About It. He gained fame with the band Faces alongside Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood. While talking to an international media outlet at his new album Another Country launch back in 2015, the London-based musician said that songwriting does not come easy to him. He further added that his attitude to penning tracks has changed with age, however, he has no plans on retiring and would even like to play Glastonbury music festival with Faces.

'In the clear' after cancer diagnosis

The singer was also diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year. Fortunately, in the month of September, he was given all-clear as the doctors detected the tumour very early. The 74-year-old was speaking at an event for the Prostate Project and golf's European Tour Foundation when he made the revelation about his health. During his revelation, he also joked about his wife, Penny Lancaster that he was utilizing the evening to come out and that he was diagnosed with Prostate cancer two years ago. Steward expressed that one must stay positive, and things will work your way and that we must keep a smile on our faces, as it helped him get through the tough phase. He also stated that God took care of him when he needed him the most. He urged everyone to consult a doctor, to fight cancer and said that somewhere up there really likes us, and we need to save ourselves.

