Russia Not Funding Conservative Party's Campaign For Upcoming Elections: UK Minister

Security Minister Brandon Lewis told the UK Public Broadcaster on December 8 that Russia is not funding the campaign of the Conservative Party for the upcoming elections. Lewis was asked whether Russian money had been funding the party, to which he said that the funding for the Conservative Party comes from people who are declared through the Electoral Commission and are British citizens. As per British law, foreign nationals are not allowed to make donations to UK political parties. A leaked report which the opposition claims was failed to be released by PM Boris Johnson mentioned the supposed Russian links. This has become a center of controversy in the UK Elections due to take place within days.

Read: UK General Elections: Boris Johnson Promises 'point-based' Immigration

Leaked report hints on Russian interference

Russian interference may have affected the 2016 referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union, mentions the report by Parliament’s intelligence committee which was hinted by a UK publication. Reports further mention the committee saying that the British intelligence services failed to devote enough resources to counter the threat and highlighted the impact of articles posted by Russian news sites that were widely disseminated on social media. Opposition Labour Party’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry told the media that Boris Johnson needs to clear the confusion by releasing the report at earliest and if he doesn't do so it raises suspicion. Critics have alleged the report is being withheld because it shows Russians have made large donations to the Conservative Party.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Visits Hindu Temple Ahead Of Elections, Vows To Work With PM Modi

Report based on US elections, Brexit referendum

Russia has been accused of interfering in the US Elections in 2016 as per findings by Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The investigations said that Russia interfered in the vote in a “sweeping and systemic” fashion. Though Trump had dismissed the reports, the investigation led to concerns worldwide. As a result, the House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee began its investigation following allegations of Russian interference in both the 2016 US election and the Brexit referendum earlier that year. Later on October 17 this year, the committee sent its report to Johnson and expected him to publish it. Yet Johnson’s government has said it needs more time to review the security implications of the report, but it will be released after the election. Following this, even the investigation Committee Chairman Dominic Grieve has criticized Johnson’s government for failing to release the document amid media reports it has already been cleared by British security services.

Read: UK General Elections: Opinion Polls Suggest Johnson's Lead With 'tight Margin'

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Phillip Schofield's Drunken Video Ahead Of Boris Johnson Interview Invites Hilarious Memes