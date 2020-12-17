'That's What Kings Do': Burger King Lets Local Eateries Advertise On Its Insta For Free

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while several industries have taken the blow with prolonged lockdowns, UK’s hospitality sector is also reportedly struggling to keep itself afloat especially after the announcement of three-tier coronavirus restrictions. In the wake of the grim situation, Burger King UK has launched a generous initiative to help the independent restaurants in building a customer base by sharing its official Instagram handle with smaller local restaurants. With a caption saying “they need you more than ever”, in a heartwarming post, the fast-food restaurant chain said, “There’s more to life than the Whopper”.

In the interesting and quirky statement, Burger King also hinted towards several eateries in the country including ‘Sultan’s Palace’, ‘Tayyab’s’ and ‘Eco’ that are providing a delectable spread of many cuisines and according to Burger King “deserve to be as famous as the Whopper” which is outlet’s most famous items.

“There’s Roti King, Sultan’s Palace, Tayyab’s, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s. In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it is clear independent restaurants need all our support.”

“So, we have decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free,” Burger King said in a release.

Netizens applaud the ‘noble gesture’

From terming the Burger King release as “noble gesture” to calling it the reason why “they’re the king”, the internet users flooded their praises for the fast-food chain. One of the internet users wrote, “Well played Burger King. A really lovely gesture” while someone else said “Burger King’s marketing team really stepping it up” at the moment. Another netizen even said, “Did not expect to see this.” The Instagram handle of an independent eatery outlet in the UK even commented, “Fabulous - thank you for showing your support for independent restaurants.”

