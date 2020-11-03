'If You Want To Help...': Burger King Asks Customers To Order From McDonald's; Here's Why

American fast-food giant Burger King's UK division on November 2 issued a strange appeal to its customers, asking them to buy from its rival McDonald's. The appeal left netizens awe-struck as they never thought they would see a message like that from the fast-food chain promoting its competitor. The appeal is to help McDonald's survive the harsh lockdown period that is set to being in the United Kingdom from November 5 onwards and which is probably going to hamper its income after already pulling through the first phase of the shutdown.

"We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either," Burger King captioned the post with an appeal titled "Order from McDonald's". The fast-food company also encouraged its customers to buy from other restaurant chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza, Five Guys, Taco Bell, Papa John's, among others. Burger King wrote that the restaurant employing thousands of staff is in dire need of support at the moment.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

'Whopper is best, but Big Mac is also not bad'

"So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway, or drive-thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take Care, Team Burger King UK," the appeal read. The message becomes significant with the United Kingdom preparing for another set of lockdowns from Thursday, which is going to last until the first week of December. The lockdown comes as Europe braces for the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has started showing its effect in the country and other parts of the region with inflating cases.

Netizens are absolutely impressed with the gesture shown by Burger King as they are showering the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages. Several die-hard fans of chains such as McDonald's, Taco Bell, Subway, and other franchises thanked Burger King for the support and appreciated the appeal.

Even if you hate the team, you’ve got to respect Burgen Kloop, fair play (from a Subway fan) — Tomas Gallent (@TomasGallent) November 2, 2020

This is class, from a Taco Bell fan. — Be Well (@SkipperAFC) November 2, 2020

Respect from a McDonald’s fan🤝 — Conor Shepherd (@ConorShepherd3) November 2, 2020

Classy tweet respect from a KFC fan 🐔 — Joel Neill (@joelneill) November 2, 2020

