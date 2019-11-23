This UK Hotel Offers Guests Opportunity To 'sleep With Lions'

Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent, also known as Lympne Hotel & Reserve, is offering guests an opportunity to stay in lodges where tigers roam outside and lions walk right up to the window. It is home to over 760 animals. The rooms have private balconies and are at an altitude so that the lions can't climb up. It offers a scenic view across the sea. The guests will also get their own personal golf buggy to use and will be able to enjoy exclusive access to the reserve before and after visiting hours.

Prices of the room

The lodge can accommodate up to four people and comes equipped with a 4k TV, high tech sound system and, free parking. Guests can also use Babydoll’s Wood Fired Pizza, Treehouse Club lounge, and Bear Lodge Clubhouse. The prices of the room start at £1,000 a night. The hotel also offers safari rides, animal experiences, hot air ballooning, and nature photography courses.

According to the website, it's the first of its kind in the world that offers the guest a fully immersing experience. Its description reads that the Lion Lodge is the latest luxury overnight accommodation at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent. It is fully reverberating and gives the guest the chance to sleep with lions.

Lodge provides stunning views from balconies

The lodges are named Kikuyu and Jibana that offer guests the incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in the Reserve. The foundation is dedicated to returning captive-bred animals to protected wilderness areas and reserves worldwide. It is through park visitors and short break profits that allow this conservation work to continue. The large windows face towards the tiger so that visitors can sleep with the big cats. It provides stunning views from private balconies. Each loft comes complete with a log burner, mini bar, Nespresso machine, games, and books, as well as 4K TV and a record player.

