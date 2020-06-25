Good News: From 'besties' Uniting To 'cute' Video Of Toddler, Read Five Cheerful Stories

This year, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, from assumptions of World War III to spike in natural disasters across the globe, many are calling out to "cancel 2020" or saying this year "doesn't count because we didn't do anything". With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “adorable” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From reunion of german shepherds best friends and toddler thanking mother after every meal, these are five best from today.

Heartwarming video of little boy

A cute video of a young boy bursting out in tears after he learns that he would have to move out of the house once he got to a certain age while watching TV has amused the internet. Shared on Instagram by Caitlin Fladager, 23, from Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, the video depicts her son Jack Fladager who started weeping at the thought of leaving home when the mother of two informed the child about it.

German shepherd besties reunite

Coronavirus pandemic and constant lockdowns had not only separated humans, but also animals. Now with restrictions easing down, many are reuniting with their long lost friends. One such incident happened when two pet German shepherds –Mable and Bear reunited and their reaction is now winning hearts.

Toddler thanking mother after every meal

Politeness is a virtue which has become scarce these days. However, a video of a toddler saying 'Thank you' to his mother is now giving some important lessons to the world. Shared by 'GrayAndMama' on Instagram, the video has become a massive hit in within a few hours. Sharing the adorable video, Gray's mother wrote, "My sweet little thankful boy". The short compilation of video shows the baby Gray saying ‘Thank you’ to his mother every time his mother gives him food. Not only that but the little boy also repeats himself every time he does not hear his mum say welcome.

Delivery woman hilariously follows instructions

In a hilarious yet bizarre incident, a delivery woman in the US gained instant fame after she perfectly followed 'additional instructions' written on a package. A clip of her performing some 'weird' actions has now surfaced on the internet after being shared by a Delaware resident.

Cat plays with 'pet cat'

While cats are renowned for selective socialism with other pets in the family, comical footage of one such cat fishing with a rod and playing with the other has triggered laughter on the internet. Nearly 8 seconds long clip was captioned as when the pet cats have a cat to play with. Viewed over 42.5k times, the internet found the two cats amusing and “brilliant", while calling the first kitty as “clever” as it lies on the floor comfortably and funs around with its similar-looking companion.

When you get your cat a pet cat. pic.twitter.com/hzak2VyXPy — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 24, 2020

