Iran: Nine Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident On Zanjan-Tabriz Highway

At least nine people have been reportedly killed and dozens injured in a road accident in Iran on December 31. The incident happened after a bus toppled on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, according to the reports by the Iranian emergency services. Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesperson for the country's emergency services said that nine people have lost their lives in the accident and ten people were critically injured.

11 died in Chiapas

Similarly, on the other hand, at least 11 people died and seven got injured in an accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas when a van crashed into Sedan on December 29. According to the local Prosecutor's Office, the fatal incident occurred in Ocozocoautla-Arriaga road when a Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a Nissan Urvan van. The injured people were transferred to the hospital of Cintalapa, Arriaga, Tapachula and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

A special group of the State Prosecutor's Office made up of police and experts arrived at the scene to initiate the investigation proceedings. The State Attorney General's Office has initiated the investigation with the help of Istmo Costa District Prosecutor's Office. The ministerial authority has ordered the transfer of the bodies to the Forensic Medical Service of Cintalapa. The objective of the investigation is to find the reason and define the accountability of the accident. The people who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Héctor Alonso Sarmiento Alegría (23), Floriberto Sánchez Reyes (56) Yemedi Sánchez Oceja (12), Alan Josué Sánchez Ángeles (17), Leticia García Ramírez (57), Miriam Sánchez Reyes and Eli Gamboa Sánchez (57), Jared Alejandro Sánchez Ángeles (12), and Emilene Oceja Aquino. Two of the deceased are yet to be identified by the authorities.

While the injured people have been identified as Yosmar Sánchez Ojeda (admitted in Tapachula Health City), Ángela Delisa Gamboa López (admitted in Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza Tuxtla Gutiérrez Hospital), Emilio Gamboa Hernández, 57 (admitted in Huixtla Hospital), Ada Judith Gamboa Sánchez, 22 (admitted in Huixtla Hospital), Kenya Berenice López Arrevillaga (admitted in Arriaga Hospital), Yaet Sánchez Oceja, 13, and Didier Sánchez García, 42 (admitted in Ciudad Salud de Tapachula).

