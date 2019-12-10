UK Dad Saves £2000 Per Year By Scanning Supermarket Receipts

A father of three, Peter Chatfield is prudent in saving £2,000 every year by using Checkoutsmart, Greenjinn and Shopmium offer. He scans the receipt of his purchase to enhance his savings. Chatfield started saving more money after his wife unexpectedly got pregnant.

Profit-making from cashback

Peter Chatfield, 39, from Deal in Kent, revealed that he saves £2,000 every year by using shopping apps during his lunchtime. Chatfield started collecting pennies after his wife unexpectedly got pregnant with his third child when they shifted to a new house. The civil servant frequently scans his receipts for bread, chocolate, yoghurt, and milk on the app to claim back a certain amount of cost. He performs the action twice when there is a similar offer on two different applications. According to Chatfield, he approximately earns £500 profit on cashback and saves at least £1,500 through special offers on the application.

Chatfield revealed the secret to his savings and said that he regularly monitors the shopping applications like Checkoutsmart, Greenjinn, and Shopmium to check their latest offers. All he does is check the offer, buy the goods from the supermarket and then scan the bill receipt on the application to avail the latest offers. He said it's easy and takes only a moment. He also said that there are times when a similar offer is available on two apps, then he would scan his receipt twice to receive his cashback. He said that people can avail of some items for free while others are available at a 50 per cent discount. He confirmed that by using such offers and their combinations he is able to earn a good profit of more than £500 in a year.

He uses the loopholes in the cashback websites Quidco and TopCashback. He also used the combination of offers and got the NOW TV Broadband for free. The money collected by Chatfield allowed the family to take a trip to Disney Florida. Chatfield’s family started saving the money when they faced financial crises and have nt stopped since then.

