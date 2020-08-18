UK: Drug Dealer, Who Was Jailed For 16 Years, Becomes Criminology Professor

In an inspiring incident, a man who was jailed for 16 years in charge of dealing drugs has become a criminology professor and now teaches students studying from prisons. According to reports, Stephen Akpabio-Klementowski was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was caught dealing drugs in the United Kingdom. Stephen had dropped out of school following his father's demise and was sent to prison when he still a teenager as he was caught with drugs. Stephen after the first three months of staying alone started working in the prison kitchen and started opening up. He was assessed for his educational skills and was encouraged to start studying while at the prison.

From prisoner to professor

Stephen enrolled himself at the United Kingdom's Open University and started studying from the cell of his prison. Stephen in a documentary film by BBC in association with the Open University reveals how inmates and jail guards taunted him and discouraged him from studying. Stephen in the film says that they use to tell him that the study will be of no use as it will be impossible for him to find a job once he is out of jail. Stephen says in the film that he ignored them as he knew he was studying for a change and not for a better outcome. According to the film, Stephen would study while sitting at the toilet in order to let his cellmate sleep peacefully.

Stephen in the film admits that while growing up he was the biggest barrier inside himself. Stephen says that he never saw the world as 'meritocracy' and felt that he had to grab what he could, a perception that has changed now. In the prison he studied in the time he had after his work in the kitchens. Stephen was released from prison after eight years and when he came out he had a Masters's level degree and found a job as a professor. Stephen is now a Ph.D. candidate with The Open University, UK, and an associate lecturer, working with prison students. Stephen's film, How I went from Prisoner to PhD was released by BBC on August 4, which they made in association with The Open University.

