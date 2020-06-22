Ravindra Jadeja Shares Story Of Captain Vikram Batra In Inspiring Video On Instagram

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently took to Instagram and shared a video in respect of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army Officer, who is known for his brave actions during the 1999 Kargil War. Ravindra Jadeja’s recent post on social media comes in the midst of the rising political tensions between India and China after the June 15-16 incident at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Around 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the valley after the troops from both nations clashed against each other. Several former and active cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar paid their respects for the martyrs on social media.

India China standoff: Ravindra Jadeja’s touching tribute for Captain Vikram Batra

Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram on Monday, June 22 to share a video which loosely narrates the events of the Battle of Point 4875. In the video, the heroic sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra is recited from the point of view of one of his subordinates from the event. For his heroic deeds in the war, Captain Vikram Batra has been awarded the Param Vir Chakra, i.e. India’s most prestigious award for bravery. The video is attached with a caption “Respect Forever for Indian Army”, as stated by Ravindra Jadeja in his post.

Ravindra Jadeja’s pays respects to Captain Vikram Batra, watch video

India China standoff: Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan pay respects to martyrs

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on June 17 and shared a heartfelt tweet for the martyred Indian soldiers at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. He admired Indian soldiers by writing they have displayed exemplary courage and the entire nation stands with their bereaved families. Active cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wrote in the same veins and expressed his condolences to the families of the solidiers.

India China standoff: Gautam Gambhir’s tweet

Like every Indian right now, I feel extreme pain. Our soldiers, like always have displayed exemplary courage. Damage has been inflicted on both sides but India never hides the sacrifice of soldiers for fake perception! Nation stands with the bereaved families! #WeStandFirm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 17, 2020

India China standoff: Shikhar Dhawan’s tweet

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

India China standoff in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday, June 16 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the United States intelligence reports, the Chinese troops suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding Officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation, leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian army.

Image credits: Ravindra Jadeja Twitter