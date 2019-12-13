UK General Election: Indian-origin MPs Register Strong Results; Here's How They Fared

Across both the winning Conservative Party as well as the Labour Party, the Indian-origin candidates registered strong results in the UK general elections on December 12. Dozens of politicians retained their seats in the British Parliament along with some new faces. Boris Johnson was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Britain with a thumping majority of 364 seats in the Parliament assuring a Brexit-dominated outcome. All Indian-origin members of the Parliament were successful in clinching their seats, with the first-timers being Gagan Mohindra and Claire Coutinho for the Conservatives and Navendru Mishra for Labour.

Indian-origin MP's in election

The Goan-origin Coutinho said that it is 'time to get Brexit done' and then move on to investing in British schools, hospitals and police in order to keep the streets safe. She won the Tory-held Surrey East seat with 35,624 votes, with a Conservative majority of 24,040. Mohindra retained his South West seat with 30,327 votes and a majority of 14,408. The former UK homes secretary, Priti Patel also retained her place in the parliament and is likely to remain in Johnson's top team in the new cabinet as well. Patel acquired 32,876 votes at her Witham constituency in Essex and held on to a majority of 24,082 for the Conservatives.

Patel said, “This has been a hard-fought election in a very cold time of the year because we needed a functioning Conservative majority. We are comitted to deliver on priorities and getting Brexit done is a priority. The deal is there, we want to move forward”.

Even Patel's Cabinet colleagues managed to have a positive outcome in the UK general elections. Rishi Sunak clinched 36,693 votes and Alok Sharma, the former international development minister polled 24,393 votes from Reading West. Shailesh Vara won the North West Cambridgeshire seat with a majority of 25,983. Suella Braverman also clinched 36,459 votes for Fareham.

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

(With PTI inputs)