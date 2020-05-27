UK Lawmaker Says It's Time To 'move On' After Cummings' Incident Enrages People

A British lawmaker, on May 27, said that it was time to “move on” from the issue of Cummings flouting lockdown restrictions. Elaborating further, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick reportedly said that the public needs to focus on other important issues. This comes after country's most powerful man and Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings was accused of travelling more than 250 miles to his parents’ house in Northeast England.

After the issue ignited public rage, Johnson, in a press conference, expressed his regrets over the pain and confusion caused by his top aide. However, Cummings, who led to Johnson's successful election as well as Brexit, has refused to resign or apologise.

'Not that it's not important '

Speaking to BBC, Jenrick said that now was the time to "move on” adding the British people now wanted the government to be speaking about other issues rather than Cummings. He further said that it wasn't that Cummings flouting rules wasn't important or that people didn't care, but there was a lot more that people need to focus on, like the virus and the economy,

On May 23, Cummings gave a detailed account of his movements in late March and early April, which caused an intense political storm across Britain. Cummings explained that he had undertaken the journey so that extended family could care for his 4-year-old son if he and his wife both fell ill.

Cummings' trip came after the government imposed a strict “stay home” order, and the official has been accused of flouting the same rules he helped impose on the rest of the country. Cummings insisted that “the rules … allowed me to exercise my judgment.” The British government faced accusations of hypocrisy since the revelation. Meanwhile, COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the nation. As of now, 2665599 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of whom 37130 have died, John Hopkins University data revealed.

