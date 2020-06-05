Belgium: Man Receiving Pizzas He Never Ordered For Nearly A Decade

What locals are calling “pizza terror” is a 65-year-old man in Belgium receiving pizzas that he never ordered for nearly ten years and sometimes, even several deliveries a day. Jean Van Landeghem told a German media outlet that “it all started nine years ago” when suddenly a pizza delivery man handed him multiple pizzas at his home in Turnhout, in the Antwerp province even though he had not ordered anything. After brushing off the first such instance as a simple mistake, the Belgium man has not stopped receiving orders that were not initiated by him including pizzas, kebabs, pittas among other food items.

While talking to the media outlet, Landeghem admitted being unable to sleep as every time he hears the sound of a scooter near his home, he starts “shaking” and is thus, “terrified”. The mystery of “pizza terrorist” remains unsolved in the area but the 65-year-old has said that the day authorities find out who is responsible for the “harassment”, it will “not be their best day”. Landeghem recalled one day in January 2019 when at least fourteen pizzas were delivered by ten different men. However, so far, the man has not paid for any orders.

‘Nuisance’ for Landeghem and restaurants

Since all the orders that Landeghem has been receiving for nearly a decade are left unpaid, he derived that him getting these deliveries is a ‘nuisance’ for even the restaurants as they have to throw the food away. According to reports, the day ten deliveries were directed to his home, he calculated the total cost to be up to $510. He has also confessed that his diet mainly consists of frozen pizzas but has never got them delivered.

Moreover, Landeghem is not the only one who is a victim of the unidentified “pizza terrorist”. There’s another friend of his, who lives two miles away in Herenthout and sometimes they both warn each other if one receives a food order that was not initiated. The 65-year-old has notified the police authorities several times about the ‘unsolved mystery’ but there have been no leads.

