UK Man Proposes His Girlfriend Using Virtual Reality Leaving Her Stunned

In a one-of-its-kind surprise, a man proposed his girlfriend using virtual reality in Derbyshire, UK. For the proposal, Dean Sharp pre-recorded a video in which he told his girlfriend Kamila Sobczak how much he loved and cared for her. One day after Sobczak returned home with teen daughter Zuzanna from a shopping trip, Sharp asked her to put on the VR headset and watch the video.

She said 'yes'

While she was engaged in watching the video, oblivious to whatever was happening around her, their friends and relatives arrived and started decorating the place with flowers. As soon as the video ended and she took off the VR goggles, she saw Sharp standing in Tuxedo with a ring. He then got down to his knees and proposed her, international media reported. She then said “Yes.”

Talking about the unique proposal to international media, Sharp said that he wanted to do it because nobody had done it before. He further said that he was looking for proposals online and couldn’t find anyone who had a romantic proposal using VR. He then went on to say that he used a £40, 360 degrees camera to create the video world.

Meanwhile, Sobczak who was left amused said that it was a massive surprise, international media reported. She added that her daughter who was involved in the plan tried to keep her out for as long as she could. Expressing her feeling she added that when she took the goggles off, Sharp’s family and friends were right there before saying that the proposal is “Extra special”. The couple is now planning to get married in June.

Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment. Unlike traditional user interfaces, VR places the user inside an experience. Instead of viewing a screen in front of them, users are immersed and able to interact with 3D worlds.