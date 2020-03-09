UK: Mother And Son Recover From Cancer After 4-year Long Battle

A mother and her son, who battled with cancer at the same time, have now been given 'all-clear' by the doctors at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, England. Vici Rigby, the mother, was diagnosed first with stage four Bowel Cancer, and just five months later her four-year-old son, George was also diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. However, after almost four years of treatment which included surgery, rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the pair was given all clear.

According to the official website of Worcestershire Royal Hospital, Vici said, “When I was diagnosed it was just shock and my first thought was about the boys”. She further added, “But when George was diagnosed, it's hard to put into words really, the rug was pulled from underneath us again but this time it was our four-year-old boy”.

Vici said that George's prognosis was very good from the start and she and her husband always had a lot of hope and reassurance that George would recover. Now eight-year-old, George underwent three-and-a-half years of treatment. The hospital even uploaded a video on Twitter where George can be seen ringing the bell to celebrate the all-clear that too just months after his mother, Vici was discharged.

'Positive ending to an awful time'

At first, the family had been taking a 350-mile round trip every month for George's chemotherapy treatment. However, they soon moved to Tenby to keep Geroge's care with Worcester as the care they received was 'absolutely outstanding'. Vici also praised the doctors at Worcester and said that the doctors were 'just brilliant and amazing'.

Children's oncology nurse specialist said, “It's been an absolute pleasure to care for George and his family over the last three and a half years. George has been very brave throughout his treatment. We are in awe of George's parents, Vici and Jamie, who have also shown immense resilience throughout his treatment”.

Bernice Kent, the Clinical Nurse Specialist who cared for Vici, said: “We’re thrilled that both Vici and George have now completed their treatment. They have both been through so much, but it’s lovely to see such a positive ending to such an awful time”.

