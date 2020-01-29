The Debate
NZ Vs Ind 3rd T20I: Hamilton Pitch Report And Weather Updates For Wednesday Evening

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind: The two teams will now face each other in the third game of the T20I series in Hamilton. Here, we take a look at playing conditions for the game.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

India are currently on a 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The tour will include five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The upcoming third match of the T20I series will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 29. The action will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

Hamilton pitch records: Weather report for 3rd T20I

The weather is expected to be clear during the match which is scheduled for 8 PM local time. However, showers are expected to hit the city earlier on Wednesday morning. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 19°C to 23°C, as per Accuweather.

New Zealand vs India 2020: Hamilton pitch report

Like many New Zealand venues, Seddon Park also has short boundaries. The deck here is known for providing batting-friendly conditions. The match is expected to have all the 40 overs of run-fest between two heavy-hitting teams.

Published:
