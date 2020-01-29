NZ Vs Ind: India Introduce Unique Training Drill Ahead Of Hamilton T20I

India are all set to take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 29 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead after they beat the Kiwis comprehensively in the first two games. India chased in both the games and did it without any trouble. The visitors have a tough task ahead of themselves to make a come back against this formidable Indian side.

ALSO READ | Ross Taylor lauds Jasprit Bumrah, the death over specialist, after his impressive bowling

India skipper Virat Kohli has time and again highlighted the importance of not being complacent after taking the lead. The Indian team is giving it their all and leaving no stones unturned in their training. Ahead of the third T20I, the India team was seen engaging in a unique training drill that saw catching the ball with one hand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the unique training session called “one-hand catching drill”.

NZ vs Ind: India's unique training drill

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah gives India massive headache after twisting ankle during NZ vs IND T20I

Vikram Rathour lauds dedication of Indian batsmen

As reported by PTI, the batting coach of Team India Vikram Rathour talked about India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Vikram Rathour termed to the current team as 'incredible' as he credited the team for easily adapting to new conditions and formats alike with ease. Vikram Rathour praised the current team for being a very fit generation with the ability to send balls out of the park convincingly.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh net worth, salaries, brand endorsements and careers so far

Rathour also made a major revelation when he commented that the team is experimenting with new combinations but the core that will be going into the T20 World Cup has already been established. Rathour was hopeful of the team sticking with the same core, predicting that there should not be any real changes until a major injury or a massive loss of form occurs.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma takes INCREDIBLE boundary catch to dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ vs IND updates

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER