UK PM Extends Pongal Greetings, Wishes ‘joy And Prosperity’ For Tamil Community

On the occasion of Pongal, UK PM Boris Johnson on January 13 extended greetings to the Tamil diaspora in the country and around the world. While taking to Twitter, Johnson shared a video message and said that there is much to celebrate and look forward to. Showing gratitude to the Tamil community for its contribution towards the UK society, the Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts taken by the community that range from building businesses to boost the country’s economy to treating patients in the NHS.

“To our fantastic British Tamil community, and to Tamils around the world, I wish you a very happy Thai Pongal. And as you gather together with your family and friends, I believe there is so much to celebrate and to look forward to,” Johnson said in the video.

He added, “Your fantastic contribution makes a real difference. And it will be incredibly important - as we continue to forge ahead with our plans to make this country the greatest place on earth to live, work, raise a family”.

I want to wish Tamils in the UK and around the world a happy Thai Pongal. pic.twitter.com/GCROsgqI9d — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 13, 2021

UK PM thank ‘wonderful Tamil community’

Further, the UK PM wished happiness, joy and prosperity for the Tamil community. He said thanked the “wonderful” diaspora and wished “every enjoyment of the festivities” over the coming days. “And may your year ahead be just as overflowing with happiness, joy and prosperity as that traditional pot of sweet Pongal,” he said.

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter and beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with great pomp and show across India. It is a four-day harvest festival in Tamil Nadu that falls in Thai month of the Tamil calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated between Jan 14 - Jan 17. For four long days, the Pongal festival will celebrate mother nature and Sun God, who are worshipped for bestowing food grains.

