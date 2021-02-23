Woman Rows Solo Across Atlantic Sets A New Record, Read Details

A 21-year-old swimming teacher from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, Jasmine Harrison has been deemed as the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Harrison took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and enjoyed her 70-day journey, relishing the freedom and the thrills of living life at sea. According to the reports by The Guardian, she would row for two hours and sleep for two hours on rotation.

A new record

During the journey, she cut herself off from the world. However, she managed to speak to her mother every day with the help of a satellite telephone. Harrison told that she would prefer rowing in a long 12-hour shift and would choose to avoid rowing in the rain. In between, she would take short breaks to clean, eat and watch the sunset. The journey was not so easy for her. The 21-years-old experienced a setback when her boat capsized. Due to this, she was injured and she immediately informed her safety officer. However, she was determined to continue her journey.

According to the reports by The Guardian, when asked what she was keen for after coming back, she answered food. The young woman rowed her way into the record books and even raised more than £10,000 for charity. During her journey, she encountered a massive array of wildlife, including whales, a striped marlin, triggerfish, a pod of dolphins. This followed her for days. She said that she was in their environment so she had to be nice. She told how she just loved animals.

Speaking from the harbour in Antigua near her boat, Argo, she said that she is hoping that her achievement would inspire others to realise their potential and when the virus has diminished opportunities, people need to realise that there is still a world out there. She aims to inspire people and change mindsets. She told people that it is not always unnecessary to follow what the parents have done as everybody is different.

(Image Credits: Instagram/atlanticcampaigns)