Ukraine Counts on New Long-range Weapon to Bypass Western Restrictions and Hit Deep into Russia
The US and other Western allies provide long-range weapons to Ukraine but restrict it from launching them deep into Russia for fear of escalating the war.
Ukrainian soldiers guard the sky with a machine-gun on a city road during one of Russian most massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine's energy objects in Kyiv | Image: AP
