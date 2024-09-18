sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:28 IST, September 18th 2024

US and Egypt Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Wednesday during his 10th trip to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began nearly a year ago.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US expects Israel to take more steps to safeguard civilians and aid workers in Gaza.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Image: AP
