US Deportations Hit 10-Year High Under Biden Administration, Surpassing Trump-Era Peak. Here's Why

Washington: The United States has witnessed the highest number of deportations of undocumented immigrants in nearly a decade, surpassing even the figures from former President Donald Trump's first term. A report released by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday revealed that more than 271,000 immigrants were deported during the fiscal year 2024.

US Deportations Reach Record High Under Biden, Surpassing Trump’s First Term Numbers

This surge in deportations comes despite President Joe Biden's initial promises to pause deportations upon taking office in 2021. While Biden’s administration had pledged a softer approach towards immigration, the reality has been quite different. The spike in deportations was primarily driven by increase in border crossings, forcing the administration to reconsider its stance.

According to ICE, a key factor behind the high deportation numbers was a streamlined process that allowed for more efficient removals. Deportation flights have also expanded to far-reaching destinations, including countries in Africa and Asia, many of which had previously refused to accept deportations from the US.

Notably, a significant majority—around 82%—of the deportations in fiscal year 2024 involved individuals apprehended by border agents rather than those arrested within the interior of the country.

The increase in deportations comes just weeks before Donald Trump’s return to office, where he has promised to launch the ‘largest deportation operation in history.’ Trump, who has long made immigration a focal point of his political agenda, vows to target illegal immigrants, describing the Biden administration’s efforts as insufficient in controlling the surge in migrant encounters.

However, Trump’s ambitious deportation plans face significant challenges. According to sources, the US immigration machinery is currently facing a $230 million budget shortfall, which could potentially delay his mass deportation operations.