6-year-old Saves Family From House Fire, Netizens Call Her 'true Hero'

A 6-year-old is being hailed for saving the lives of her family after she woke up to smoke detector alarm and rushed to awake and alert her father on January 19. Madalyn Karlbon, daughter of the former chief of Avenel Fire Department, New Jersey, used her alertness imbibed through her father and fire prevention week to jump into action in the moment of a panic situation.

Karlbon couple along with Madalyn and their 2-year-old brother safely evacuated from the house and called the fire department for further help. The fire department dispatched its team to douse a residential structure fire around 2:17am but enough damage was already done and the house has been currently deemed inhabitable.

The fire department credit the ‘bright and smart’ 6-year-old for recognising the danger immediately and assisting everyone to get out of the house before the fire worsened.

“To say all of us here at the Avenel Fire Department are so proud of you is an understatement. Way to go Madalyn. You're indeed a hero!!!” wrote the fire department.

The family has been temporarily located to a hotel while necessary procedures get completed, said the fire department. The agency has also requested to make monetary donations for the family to help them purchase groceries, clothes and everyday essentials.

'You're my hero'

Social media was all hearts about the bravery of Madalyn and hailed her as a ‘true hero’. “Amazing!!! What a hero !! And she should be recognized for that. I'm sure she will be !!! Awesome job” commented a user. “Way to go madelyn, you're my hero for sure. What a smart and sweet little live guardian angel you are!” wrote another user.

Netizens also volunteered to help the family monetarily after the fire engulfed everything. “So sorry to hear this. So happy the family is safe. Will be dropping off my donation this week,” commented a user. “What size clothing? Maybe add that to the story. Thank you I have brand new Station 27 shirts and sweatshirts we can send over,” replied another user.

