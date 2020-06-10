Adidas Pledges To Hire Black Or Latino People For 30% Of New US Jobs

Amid the anti-racism protests, Adidas, the sportswear manufacturing company, on June 8 reportedly said that all the new hires in the United States would be black or Latino people. Under the new hiring initiative, the company reportedly plans to fill a minimum of 30 per cent of new positions with people of colour in its North American workforce. Along with several other actions, the initiative is in response to recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and the company also calls for racial justice.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted in a reported statement said that the events of the past two weeks have caused the world to reflect on what can be done to confront the cultural and systemic forces to sustain racism. He added that the organisation had to reflect on the system that disadvantage and silence Black individuals and communities. Furthermore, Rorsted also believes that everyone must do more to create an environment in which all the employees feel safe, heard and have equal opportunity to advance their careers.

READ: BLM Protests Are Shining A Light On The Brutal Injustices Towards Black People: Bill Gates

The initiative to hire black and Latino people comes after several Adidas employees criticised the company for not doing enough to combat racial discrimination. According to an international media report, in recent days, several Adidas employees have walked out of work and asked the company to support black employees.

However, in response to the protests, the German-based company additionally also announced that over the next four years, it will donate $20 million for its program that supports African Americans. The programs include Adidas Legacy, the company's grassroots basketball platform for underserved communities, the Adidas School for Experiential Education in Design and Honoring Black Excellence, which is an initiative honouring and supporting the Black community through sport.

READ: George Floyd Death: China Using Protests Against US To Gain Support Over Hong Kong Bill

Adidas promises to ensure ‘equity, diversity and opportunity’

Furthermore, the sports manufacturing company also plans to finance 50 scholarship per year for the next five years for black employees at ‘partner’ universities. The company in a reported statement said that they understand that the fight against racism is one that must be fought continually and actively. Adidas also promised to do better and improve the company’s culture to ensure ‘equity, diversity and opportunity’.

Moreover, in an unusual move, back on May 30, the company also retweeted an anti-racism ad released by Nike that said, “For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America”.

Together is how we move forward. ⁣

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at 🏡) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

READ: New York Guv Cuomo Slams Trump For Saying Protester 'fell Harder Than Was Pushed'

READ: Democrats Ask For Investigation Of Force Against Protesters