US Woman Adopts Six Siblings To Keep Them Together

In a heartwarming incident, a group of six siblings reunited with the help of their foster mother. According to international media reports, Bobbie Floyd from Philadelphia adopted four biological siblings and is planning to further adopt the remaining two, international media reported.

'Blessings'

Talking to international media, Floyd said that she decided to adopt the orphaned kids after she heard that they were being separated. She said that she understood how difficult it was to keep siblings together. She, however, revealed that she wasn’t aware of the fact that they were six in total. Floyd started fostering the kids after her husband passed away in 2014. Talking about her husband she said that he was still blessing her with the ‘Floyds.’

In a similar incident, a lesbian couple in Massachusetts reportedly adopted three brothers under the age of 4-years-old, hoping that the boys could grow up together as a family. The same-sex couple KC and Lena Currie, first adopted 18-month-old Joey at an adoption event that was hosted by Children's Friend hoping that would make a sweet family. However, the family soon received a call from the adoption centre informing them that Joey's youngest brother also needed a foster home, but the couple went ahead and adopted the six-week-old baby as well.

The third baby came in when they received another call from the organisation telling them that Joey and Noah's other sibling, Logan also needed a permanent home. While speaking to an international media outlet, the couple said that it was in the best interest of everyone that the three brothers stayed together. They further also said that Noah was supposed to be adopted by another foster family, but the arrangement had fallen through at the last minute, and because he needed a home so they adopted him.