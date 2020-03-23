American Vodka Company To Produce Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the latest company in US to announce that it will be using its distillery as a production facility for hand sanitizers. As the world is fighting against the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitisers availability has been heavily affected as it remains a high-priority requirement in both, health facilities and homes. In the wake of the current situation, the company said that it has enough supplies to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next couple of weeks and it further plans to make more ‘as needed’.

The company, in statement said, “Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery”.

The statement further read,”We have the ingredients and equipment on order to make an initial 24 tons of hand sanitisers over the next several weeks, and plan to make more from there as needed”.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

Hand sanitizers for coronavirus relief

Several countries have also decided to produce hand sanitizers in a bid to tackle the shortage of anti-viral products. Earlier this month, luxury goods company, LVMH, which owns Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy, also announced that they will be producing ‘large quantities’ of hydroalcoholic gel. As per reports, the company is expected to make 12 tons of the gel, however, the product will only be given at no charge to French authorities.

The legendary Australian bowler Shane Warne has also put his foot down to use his resources to help the people of Australia. As per reports, his brand of gin called ‘SevenZeroEight’ will temporarily stop production of consumable alcohol and focus on providing Western Australia hospitals with 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizers. The move by Warne's company was made after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged companies to help out with reducing the shortage of medical supplies.

