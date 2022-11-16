Among Other Big Promises, Trump Vows To Plant US Flag On Mars During WH Bid Declaration

On Tuesday, supporters who were gathered in the ballroom of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate burst out in applause and cheers as the former US president made big promises about pulling the country out of its deep economic decline. Announcing his presidential bid for the 2024 presidential election, Trump assured Americans that he will make the country independent in the energy sector, restore borders, and go as far as planting the American flag on planet Mars.

However, Tuesday’s speech was not brand new, and contained bits and pieces from Trump’s old rallies. His goal to hoist the flag of the United States on another planet isn’t new either, and emerged sometime in 2019. Three years ago, Trump, who was then the president, said during a campaign that the US “is stronger than it ever was before.” “For Americans, nothing is impossible,” he said, promising that “very soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars,” The Guardian reported in 2019.

Trump delivers speech to announce 2024 presidential bid

Fast forward to Tuesday, Trump vowed “low taxes and fair taxes,” while asserting that other nations should “pay privilege to come to our country.” "We will immediately tackle inflation and bring it down to level 0 but actually, the perfect number is 1%. We had the value of the dollar so that our country could make a lot of money. Instead of putting America last like Biden's administration has done very openly and bravely we will again put America first,” he said in the speech.

Trump also promised to reinstate borders and tackle the immigration issue which has led to millions of people entering the country. "They're pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what's happening to our country. We're being poisoned," he said.

Furthermore, Trump pledged "no holds barred national campaign to dismantle the gangs and clean out the nests of organized street crime." "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people," he said as the crowd cheered "Trump! Trump!" in unison.