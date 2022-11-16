Former US President Donald Trump, in his speech on Tuesday, made sure to target the man he once lost to- incumbent president Joe Biden. In a nearly hour-long speech about announcing his 2024 presidential bid, Trump left no opportunity to blame Biden for single handedly making the United States a “failing nation.” "Two years ago when I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige, towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies, and striding into the future,” he said.

"But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden has been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair. My fellow Americans, we will join together and reverse the staggering American decline – and it is staggering – and we will again restore the spirit of our nation,” he continued.

Trump slams Biden for making US a 'failing nation'

Trump blamed Biden for an array of issues, including invasion, the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. He said that the Trump administration failed to smoothly withdraw the troops in August 2021, and claimed that Biden has led the United States “to the brink of nuclear war" with Russia. "Even just today a missile sent in, probably by Russia, to Poland. The people are going absolutely wild and crazy and they're not happy. They're very very angry,” he said. He also vowed to restore the borders that he claimed were abolished by Biden, and accused the current president of putting the US in the last position.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

However, Biden was quick to clap back at the former president, and uploaded a video of him on Twitter, declaring that “Donald Trump failed America.” The video features montages of Trump’s biggest shortcomings, including “rigging economy for the rich,” “worst jobs record since depression,” lack of healthcare insurance, jeopardizing abortion rights and “inciting a violent mob” on January 6, 2021.