Another Day, Another Gaffe: Joe Biden Gets Ridiculed For Claiming US Has '54 States'

Public blunders do not seem to leave US President Joe Biden, who has garnered ridicule in the recent past for appearing lost in an interview, then losing his way in the White House garden, and calling UK’s prime minister ‘Rashee Sanook’. Now, the 79-year-old has mistakenly claimed that the country he leads has 54 states, when there is enough proof to justify that there are really just 50.

Biden made the gaffe at a rally in Philadelphia, where he aimed to bring in support for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. However, he ended up stating that the Democratic Party led campaigns in "54 states" to defend Obamacare in 2018. "That’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they (the GOP) tried to do it. We went to 54 states."

Unsurprisingly, this commenced a laughing riot on social media, where multiple internet users, including Conservatives, mocked the POTUS and said his old age makes him "mentally unfit" for the top job. “Biden now says there are 54 states. I guess if you count the states of denial, confusion, delusion and disaster that his Regime has caused he just might be on to something,” said Republican House candidate Lauren Boebert.

Social media users mock Biden's blunder

“Joe Biden said he has visited all 54 states, which presumably include depression, panic, anxiety, and unbelief,” one user wrote. “Biden added 4 new States to the USA...So far they were 50 (1 would be Ukraine,who would be the 3 more?)” another user joked. “Joe Biden is so dumb and senile,” another person wrote on Twitter.

The blunder comes days after Biden mispronounced the name of the United Kingdom’s new premier, calling Rishi Sunak as “Rashee Sanook”. The string of gaffes also includes when Biden appeared lost and went the wrong way in the White House garden, and was eventually pointed in the correct direction by staffers.