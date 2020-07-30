Anthony Fauci Warns Of Early Signs Of COVID-19 Resurgence In Midwestern States

US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 29 warned that there were early signs of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in several midwestern states such as Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennesse. In a televised interview with one of the leading US broadcasters, Fauci said that states are witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 positive cases and the curve was taking off upward. Further, he warned that the states needed to “jump to action”, adding, if they didn’t act now then the cases might spike as bad as in some other southern states.

Speaking in an interview, Fauci said that there was a stabilization of cases but a matter for worry to him, and the coronavirus task force head Dr. Brinx was that there is a spike in the positivity rate that indicates the COVID-19 crisis was worsening. Fauci hinted that the positivity percentage increase could not be accounted to increase in testing as President Trump had often cited. That’s a sure-fire sign that you’ve got to be really careful, Fauci said on live television.

They've really got to jump all over that, because if they don't, then you might see the surge that we saw in some of the other southern states—Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Read: Fauci To Testify Next Week To House Panel On Coronavirus

Read: Dr Anthony Fauci Picked Over Donald Trump To Throw First Pitch For Nationals Season Opener

More a realist than "an alarmist"

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had called top infectious disease expert as an “alarmist” in a live-streamed conference. In response to Trump’s comment, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he’s "more a realist than an alarmist" in an online interview. Fauci’s comments came as his relations with the White House tensed owing to the number of officials attempting to discredit him with a list of things he was “wrong” about in the pandemic. In a televised interview earlier this month, a White House official attempted to undercut Fauci after the disease expert sounded his concern about reopening the United States “too fast”. Further, via several interviews and statements, it was made apparent that the US President Trump and Fauci “hadn’t spoken in weeks” due to their conflicting views about the response to the looming health crisis.

Read: Trump Says 'nobody Likes Me' As Anthony Fauci's Approval Rating Rises

Read: Brad Pitt Earns An Emmy Nomination For His Stint As Dr. Anthony Fauci On SNL

(Image Credit: AP)

(With AP Inputs)