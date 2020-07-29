Brad Pitt Earns An Emmy Nomination For His Stint As Dr. Anthony Fauci On SNL

During the Emmy nominations on July 27, the Hollywood legend Brad Pitt earned a nomination for his brief stint on one of April's episode of Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Tuesday's nomination marks the second-ever Emmy nomination of Pitt’s acting career. It sets up the potential for the 56-year-old to win both Emmy and Oscar awards in the same year, as won an Academy Award this February for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's Film 'Snatch' Has Some Memorable Dialogues; See Here

Brad Pitt just earned an EMMY nomination for his short performance as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live! Big congrats to Brad for the honor! Could he get both an Oscar AND an Emmy this year?! pic.twitter.com/wnBJktlLnl — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) July 28, 2020

Also Read | Fascinating Trivia About Brad Pitt's 'Voyage Of Time' That Will Make You Watch The Film

Brad gets an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci

Brad Pitt was joined in the category of 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series' by two other Saturday Night Live contributors, hosts Eddie Murphy and Adam Driver. Others who filled out the category include Dev Patel for Modern Love, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and late Fred Willard for Modern Family. In total, Pitt has received four nominations at the Emmy Awards till date, two among which are as an executive producer for Nightingale and The Normal Heart and one as the guest actor for his appearance in the cult television show, Friends in 2002. However, he won the Emmy Award for The Normal Heart.

In the guest appearance which aired as part of Saturday Night Live's remotely produced episodes, that closed out its 45th season, Brad Pitt played a beleaguered public servant, Dr. Anthony Fauci trying to guide the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the sketch ended with the Hollywood star breaking the fourth wall and directly addressing the American expert himself and thanked him for his calm and his clarity during this unnerving time. He also thanked the paramedics, first responders, and their families, for being on the front line.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's Movies With An Ensemble Cast Of Stellar Actors; Must-watch For Weekend Binge!

Pitt's appearance also earned praise from the real Fauci. In an interview with a television show, Fauci said that he found his sketch 'great' and added saying he's a big fan of Pitt. He expressed saying when people ask him regarding his choice of actor to play him, he always mentions Brad Pitt. He concluded saying the Word War Z actor is one of his favourite actors and he thought he did a great job as Fauci.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Has A Strained "nonexistent" Relationship With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.