New York: Anti-Pak Protest Held On International Day Of Victims Of Enforced Disappearance

On the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, people were seen protesting outside the Pakistan consulate in New York against the forceful kidnapping of people belonging to the minority class by Pakistan's military and intelligence. One of the protestors Najeeb Khan, who lives in Balochistan, said," Today, we are here to protest against all those disappearances which the Pakistani Army has enforced and the Pakistani intelligence has been carrying out for a long time. There are thousands of people including politicians, political workers, and journalists who have been forcefully disappeared."

People protest against Pak's forceful abductions

The protestors accused Pakistan of committing atrocities on the minority communities of the country since the last 20 years and the no. of such cases is increasing. A person standing outside the Pakistan consulate in New York on Sunday said that Pakistan has turned into a huge prison for all the minority religions. The year 2020 marked the 40th anniversary of the Declaration for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances and the 10th anniversary of the Convention for the Protection of All Persons against Enforced Disappearances.

One of the Anti-Pakistan protestors said, "Before it was Balochistan, but now they have started in other regions of Pakistan. One of the major problems that we are facing is that we don't have any access to information about the enforced disappearance happening in Pakistan." He also said that approximately 50,000 people have been disappeared by Pakistani forces and kidnapping & cruel killing of people was happening daily in Balochistan.



A Pakistani journalist present in the anti-Pakistan protest to meet the protestors said, "There is a complete media blackout in Pakistan regarding these issues. The reporters are afraid to report on critical human rights issue which has been going on in the last 20 years, especially in the tribal areas. Its high time Pakistan should take notice of this situation because the world is taking notice."

