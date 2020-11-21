'Are You Worried?': Ivanka Mocked For Saying Inquiry Into Trump’s Taxes Is 'harassment'

US President Donald Trump’s second child and his Adviser at the White House, Ivanka Trump is being mocked by the internet users for saying that an investigation into her father’s taxes is politically-motivated “harassment”. Ivanka has denied reports that Trump may have deducted tax on consulting fees paid to her company. According to NY Times reports, her firm was paid nearly $750,000 in fees while she was also an executive at the Trump organisation.

While the office of New York’s attorney general is currently investigating possible tax deduction on this, Ivanka on November 20 took to Twitter and said that the “inquiry” by democrats is 100 per cent motivated by publicity and rage. She also claimed that there is nothing and there was no tax benefit whatsoever.

This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.https://t.co/4dQoDzQlRX — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

There is no evidence that Ivanka is being investigation personally. She and her father have repeatedly denied any alleged wrongdoing. However, Twitteratis called out Ivanka and mocked her for claiming the investigations amounted to “harassment”.

While one user wrote, “The Trump Family whining and crying about "political harassment" is going to be deafening,” another said, “If you didn’t break the law, you’ve got nothing to worry about kiddo”. “Someone is sweating knowing they won’t have the WH to protect them anymore,” added third. “Don't do the crime if you can't do the time,” wrote fourth.

Who was it who said, “if you’re innocent, you have nothing to worry about.” And...you seem worried, Ivanka. Wonder why. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/NhaxFMcr7V — Erin WAR ON THANKSGIVING Ryan (@morninggloria) November 20, 2020

Truth seems painful in your family. Inflicting pain on others always boomerangs back to the sender. You should have learned that by now. — Ceci (@Sawadogin1957) November 21, 2020

Ah, are you worried they are finally catching up to you? Good, I hope it keeps you up at night. I hope it twists you like a pretzel. I hope you have dreams of orange jumpsuits, bad food and moldy shower slippers. Couldn’t happen to a better person 🤔 — MGrim🆘 (@MGrimCO5) November 21, 2020

Sorry to tell you this, but the social media don't make legal decisions, they are made in courts, these are places where your family always loses. — Leslie Philibert (@PhilibertLeslie) November 21, 2020

Trump’s finances published

Meanwhile, the NYT report detailed on Trump's financial information supposedly obtained from his tax return data and published a timeline of fillings. As per the report, Trump reported “losing much more money than he made.”

As per the publication, after going through Trump's tax return data of the last two decades, it found that he paid no federal income taxes on 11 occasions. As per the report, many of Trump's businesses have reported huge financial losses that have further contributed to lowering his taxes. However, NYT has denied publishing the documents in order to protect its source.

