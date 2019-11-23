Newborn Babies Dressed Up As 'Frozen 2' Characters Are Winning Hearts Across The Internet

The pictures of the newborn babies dressed as the Frozen 2 princesses are winning hearts across the Internet. The little ones were born in Saint Luke's South Hospital located in Overland Park, Kansas and were only a day old when they were dressed as the Disney characters. The adorable pictures were posted on Instagram and were widely circulated across social media.

Babies dressed as ‘Frozen 2’ characters

Laurel Gifford, spokesperson of the hospital told the international media, that they wanted to create a memorable moment for their maternity families. She further added that most of the people are excited about the release of Frozen 2, and hence the hospital staff took the opportunity to perform something unusual and creative. The nurses dressed the baby girls as Frozen sisters Elsa and Anna, however, in real life they aren't related. In the pictures, the girls can be seen wearing their beautiful hand-crocheted dresses which resemble the ‘Frozen’ characters.

READ: Frozen 2: Child Artist Norman Joseph Becomes General Technical Director

READ: Frozen 2 Review: Netizens Praise The Movie By Creating Hilarious Memes, Here Are A Few

The heartwarming video

The hospital also posted a video on social media, where the girls are seen kicking their little booties, wearing their hats with long brown braids. A baby boy was dressed as Olaf the snowman. The video is heartwarming and certainly overloaded with cuteness. The video received several comments and views. Here is your daily dose of happiness.

As 'Frozen 2' is released, these babies are beginning their lives by melting hearts dressed as Olaf, Anna, and Elsa💕☃️@WKRG #Frozen2 #Frozen https://t.co/5bVKH3p2mC — Cherish Lombard (@cherishlombard) November 23, 2019

READ: Hindi-dubbed Version Of 'Frozen 2' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

READ: Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Opens On A Decent Note On Day 1

Frozen 2 movie review

Frozen 2 has finally hit the theatres. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are also back at playing their iconic roles of Elsa and Anna. The Hindi version of Frozen 2 has been dubbed by the Chopra sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has also sung a song in the film. The sequel has been once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff are also reprising their roles as Olaf and Kristoff. Kristen Bell during her appearance on Ellen’s show had also revealed that she and voice artist Idina Menzel has recorded a couple of songs for the film. Now that the highly anticipated Disney film is out it will be interesting to see how the fans react to the sequel.



