Bay Area: Video Of Coyote And Badger Playing Together Becomes Internet Sensation

A rare moment of a coyote and a badger playing together has been captured in a video that is now going viral on social media. According to reports, the video is from Northern California and was shared by Peninsula Open Space Trust commonly known as POST. As per reports, POST set up remote cameras next to a highway near Gilroy which then captured the rare moment between the coyote and the badger.

The rare video

In the video, the coyote can be seen promoting the badger to follow him through the underground culvert, which animals use to safely travel underneath the highway. After playfully leaping into the air, the coyote waits for the badger to come closer and then the two animals walk together through the culvert.

Scientific studies and Native American records show that coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt together. But this is the first video documentation where a coyote and badger use a human-made structure to travel together safely. The footage was captured as part of POST's research to better understand how wildlife moves across the southern Santa Cruz Mountains. POST has more than 50-remote sensor cameras that help capture and study scenes like this. The findings will help improve and expand safe wildlife habitats and crossings in the Bay Area.

Coyote is a smaller relative of the grey wolf and is a canine native to North America. The wild animal weighs up to 50 pounds and is highly adaptable. Coyotes pushed from west to the east, making it to New York City in the 1940s. The animal can cover large distances in search of food and suitable home and that has led them to the eastern cities of the United States. The largely nocturnal carnivores have spread from their ranges in the western US and can now be found in the lush cities of the east coast.

