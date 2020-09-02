Joe Biden And His Wife Wish Members Of Jain Community On Paryushan, Das Lakshan

On the occasion of Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival, US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden took to Twitter to wish the Jain community. "May we all find peace and reconciliation in our lives. Michhami Dukkaddam and Kshamavani!” Biden said. Paryushan and Das Lakshan is considered as one of the most important Jain festivals. In his tweet, Biden even used a Sanskrit phrase "Micchami Dukkadam,” which is used by Jains to seek forgiveness.

.@DrBiden and I send our best wishes to members of the Jain faith concluding the holy observance of Paryushan and Das Lakshan. May we all find peace and reconciliation in our lives. Michhami Dukkaddam and Kshamavani! — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Jain community welcomes Biden’s message

According to tradition, the festival is an annual eight to ten-day period of fasting and meditation for Jain worshippers. Over 150,000 Jains live in America, which is reportedly the community’s largest population outside India. Jain Acharya and founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Acharya, Loken Muni also welcomed Biden’s message.

"Thanks a lot, Mr Biden for your kind wishes on this holy occasion. We should be courageous enough to realise mistakes and ask forgiveness, (and be) gracious enough to forgive," the Jain Acharya said in a tweet.

A member of Biden for Presidential campaign and National AAPI leadership council, Ajay Bhutoria also reportedly said that that it wonderful to see the Democratic presidential nominee recognising carious communities across the world and uniting people of all faith, colour, religion and place of origin. He added that ‘Biden is restoring America’s leadership’. Moreover, he noted that Biden is the first American presidential candidate to recognise one of the holiest days for the Jain community.

After Biden’s tweet, Nirmal Baid, who is the founding director and co-chair of the Board of Jain Education and Research Foundation, welcomed Biden’s heartwarming message. Baid reportedly said that it is ‘heartening’ to see the former US Vice President actively embracing the Jain message of peace, non-violence and forgiveness. “These fundamental man tenets are instrumental in addressing the discord we see in our society today,” Baid added.

(With PTI inputs)

