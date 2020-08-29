Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43; Joe Biden Pays Tribute To Actor Who 'inspired Generations'

Chadwick Boseman, better known for playing 'Black Panther' died on August 28 after a long battle with cancer. After the news broke, eminent personalities across the world took to social media to offer their tribute to the late actor. Among them was Democratic presidential candidate of US Joe Biden who took to Twitter to mourn the loss. Biden said that the Black Panther actor 'inspired generations' and that 'Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen', in his tweet. Check out his tweet here:

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Read | 'Black Panther' Fame Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer At 43

Read | Chadwick Boseman's Fans Express Concern Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman began his career in 2003 with an episode of Third Watch. He also worked in numerous other series including Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER. Chadwick Boseman landed a role in the series Lincoln Heights in 2008 and also did his first feature film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, in the same year. Chadwick also played a role in Persons Unknown in 2010. Chadwick Boseman gained popularity after he played the role of Jackie Robinson in the film 42 in 2013. He also starred in numerous other films like The Kill Hole, Draft Day, Get on Up and Gods of Egypt.

Read | Draft Day Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Costner And Other Actors Of The Sports-drama

Read | Joe Biden To Soon Campaign In Person In US Battleground States

Chadwick Boseman's real shot to fame came when he played the character of T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He signed a 5 picture deal with Marvel which kickstarted with Captain America: Civil War as the first film. In 2018, the film Black Panther was released which was based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All films ended up being the highest-grossing films. In 2019, Chadwick starred in another film titled 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods which was released in June 2020.

Read | Black Panther & Leopard Spotted 'chilling' In Karnataka's Kabini, Pictures Go Viral



Read | Pence: 'You Won’t Be Safe In Joe Biden’s America'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.