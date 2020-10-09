Biden Won't Last Two Months As President, Kamala Would Takeover: Trump

US President Donald Trump on October 8 said that Kamala Harris will take over as president in a month or so if Joe Biden wins the election, adding that she is a Communist, who will open the border and will allow "murderers, rapists to pour into America". Trump, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, said that Joe Biden will not even last two months as president following which Kamala would takeover. "She is a Communist. She's not a Socialist. She's well beyond a socialist," Trump said.

Trump, who was giving his first interview since being discharged from Walter Reed military hospital, slammed Kamala over October 7 vice-presidential debate. Trump called Kamala "terrible" adding that "wasn't even a contest". Trump said Kamala is left of politician Bernie Sanders, which makes her a Communist. The president asked the interviewer to take a look at the California Senator's views, adding that she wants to open the border, defund police.

Trump on Presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Trump's deputy Mike Pence locked horns against each other for the only vice-presidential debate that was held on Wednesday (local time) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The debate, which was moderated by USA Today journalist Susan Page, saw several key issues being raised, including Supreme Court appointments, COVID-19 handling, vaccination programme, racial inequalities, abortion, tax cuts, US-China relations, Russia poll meddling, among other things.

President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to go head-to-head against former vice-president Joe Biden on October 15, has refused to participate in an online debate that was announced by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debate keeping in mind the safety of everybody involved. Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, which is why the commission decided to hold a virtual debate. However, the Republican leader has accused the moderators of protecting Joe Biden by cancelling the face-to-face debate and has said that he would do a rally instead.

