Gal Gadot To Dwayne Johnson: Celebrities Who Made Insta-headlines This Week

With Gal Gadot’s amazing announcement about the next instalment of Wonder Woman to the Black Panther star Michael B Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive title. Take a look at a few top posts that crashed the internet this week. Check out some of the top posts on Instagram of the week from November 14 to November 21, 2020.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot recently took to Instagram and posted a picture from her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot’s Twitter also saw the same post with an update about the film’s release date. When the post surfaced on the internet the fans were very excited to get the news. Actor, Ali Fazal also replied to the Wonder Woman wishing her all the best. Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal had worked together in a film called Death by the Nile and upon seeing this tweet from the former co-star, Gal responded to him saying 'Thank you and miss you'.

Dwayne Rock Johnson

The Rock also made headlines with his Instagram post when Dwayne Johnson posted a cute throwback with his junior rock. The post got over a million likes on Instagram in a very short time. Dwayne’s daughter Jasmine was born in 2015. She is now four years old.

Justin Bieber

The pop star also took to his Instagram today and posted a major throwback of himself. The photo saw Justin in the early days of his journey when he was just a teenager in the famous purple cardigan and his emo haircut of the time. The post already crossed over 40 lakh likes in a matter of few hours. See the post here

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan who gained fame with his role in the Black Panther movie was a major crush for a lot of girls. The actor has now been titled as the Sexiest Man Alive! In the 2020 edition of the People’s Magazine. He took to his Instagram 3 days ago and posted a cover on his Instagram and thanked the publication for the title.

Image credits: @gal_gadot IG

