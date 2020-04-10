COVID-19: US politician introduces bill to forgive healthcare workers' student debt

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a new piece of legislation aims to provide relief to healthcare workers. According to reports, the new legislation is called the Student Debt Forgiveness for Frontline Health Care Workers Act and was introduced by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney who hopes that this new legislation will motivate medical professionals to lend their expertise in the tackling of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Legislation

According to reports, the legislation will apply to recent graduates as well as more experienced medical professionals who are still paying off their student loans. The eligibility of the new law would extend to nurse, doctors and other healthcare professionals who have been treating COVID-19 patients. The new law would also apply to those who have shifted over from other fields in order to support the effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney’s website, medical professionals that are in the frontlines are working under very difficult circumstances in an effort to provide care to those infected with COVID-19. According to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the least that can be done is to forgive their graduate student loan debt so that in the future they are not forced to worry about their financial well being and their health as well as the health of their families.

The Congresswoman also appealed to her colleagues and hoped that they would join her in taking the Student Debt Forgiveness for Frontline Health Care Workers Act forward.

🚨BREAKING🚨: I will be introducing the Student Debt Forgiveness for Frontline Workers Act to eliminate graduate student debt for health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19Crisis. It is the least we can do to recognize their service & sacrifice.https://t.co/fZEo189Y2X — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 9, 2020

