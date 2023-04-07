For a man in Connecticut's West Hartford, there appears to be no such thing as too many Crocs. Doogie Lish Sandtiger has recently made headlines for his strange obsession with shoes from the brand Crocs. Sandtiger, who boasts a collection of over 2,000 pairs of the colourful footwear, is eyeing a Guinness World Record for his unique passion.

“There’s so many things I could say about them, they’re so stylish, they’re fun, they’re comfortable and to me it's always like each pair is an empty canvas,” he said, according to local news outlet CT Insider. Sandtiger likes to call himself "Croc king," which seems fair, given the fact that his love for the items began when he was just 16.

“By the time I was in high school, it's kind of embarrassing to talk to your peers and the people around you like, ‘Hey, do you want to teach me how to tie my shoes?’ So that’s where Crocs came into the picture,” he revealed.

Sandtiger shoots to fame for massive Crocs collection

“Each [pair] has its own personality [and] individuality. Whether you love Crocs or you hate Crocs, it still catches peoples’ eye and gets their attention…I’ve converted a lot of Crocs haters over the years," he added. His extensive collection of Crocs recently landed Sandtiger a guest appearance on 'Most Expensivist', a reality series by rapper 2 Chainz on Vice TV.

During the episode, the 45-year-old 'We Own It' star told him: “Your passion from coming up in an environment that you couldn’t control…and taking a weakness and making it a super power, you was [sic] before your time." He has also starred in an episode of 'Geeked Out', in which he displayed Kentucky Fried Chicken-themed Crocs.

But apart from being a full-time "Croc king," Sandtiger works at a psychiatric hospital for the Department of Children and Families. And surprisingly, what helps him break the ice and connect well with kids are the hundreds of vibrant rubber shoes laying in his closet.