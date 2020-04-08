Coronavirus Attacks 14 In 1,000 People In New York City, Says White House

New York State has become the hotspot of Coronavirus infections with 1,42,384 positive cases since the outbreak first began on March 12. According to reports, New York City witnessed more casualties than the 9/11 attacks with the death toll surging past 3,200. This comes as the White House on April 8 stated that the COVID-19 continues to attack nearly 14 in 1,000 people in New York City and 7 out of 1,000 across the New York state.

Elaborating on the cases in America's worse hit state, the White House Coronavirus coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx at a news briefing revealed that the attack rate in New York continues to be the highest. She said that beyond the borders of New York, the numbers were less but concerning.

Meanwhile, New York state recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on April 7, adding that hospitalisations, however, appeared to be "plateauing."

He said 731 people died due to the deadly virus on Monday, bringing the state's tally to 5,489. The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday. Andrew Cuomo declared on Monday, that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29. Amid this unprecedented outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in the United States where New York is emerging as the new hotspot, a vast Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan will now be used as a field hospital.

'Massive federal response'

The Coronavirus has hit all the states in the US with 4,00,549 positive cases and 12,857 deaths. In a task force briefing on April 6, United States President Donald Trump claimed that White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the death toll of Coronavirus infections recently crossed 10,000 and US officials are raising concerns over the upcoming weeks being the “peak” of the pandemic, Trump touted the planning in the country and said that the response would not be “anything like the country has ever seen or done”.

Image: AP

