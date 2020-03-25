The Debate
Ivanka Trump Lauds OYO Rooms For Providing Free Stay To Medical Workers In US

US News

While India-based company, OYO announced that it would offer a free stay to all medical officials in US, Ivanka Trump has lauded the move as “impactful".

Ivanka Trump

While India-based company, OYO announced that it would offer a free stay to all medical practitioners in the United States, the advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump gas lauded the move as “impactful" and called it an “act of benevolence” on March 25. Further adding that it is gestures like the one showcased by OYO, that has kept the US and also the entire world together during the challenging times of coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 17,000 lives in the world and has also spread to over 190 countries. 

'Grateful for bravery'

In a bid “to show support” to the doctors and medical officials who are currently fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the frontlines, the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn, OYO has opened its hotels and homes to provide them with a free stay in the United States. As the number of infections in the country rise to over 54,800, and the fatalities of COVID-19 have reached at least 782, the announcement by OYO USA came to help the medical practitioners who are working in long shifts to curb the spread of coronavirus on a daily basis. 

According to the official press release, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, said ”All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of Covid19. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness. To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can’t be grateful enough.”

