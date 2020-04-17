COVID-19: Comic Artist Shows How To Make Face Masks Using Shorts

As the nation gears up to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the online search for DIY masks has surged. Previously, people have posted videos of masks made out of socks, plastic sheets, and muslin clothes amongst others. Joining the trend, comic artist and illustrationist took to Twitter to post pictures of the mask he made out of the shorts he was wearing.

In a series of pictures, the New York-based artist Adam Ellis posted step by step tutorial of how to make a face mask. However, in his last post, he posted a selfie of himself wearing the same shorts from which the mask was cut out and which now showed a part of his posterior, leaving netizens in splits. Later, while talking to international media, he said that he thought that everyone was bored at home therefore his post struck the chord with people.

Masaba Gupta's masks

Meanwhile, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is creating masks under her brand to make her contributions towards the ongoing COVID-19 battle. Several photos that Gupta posted online showed the non-surgical masks that are been made under her label for donation. She also captioned her post on social media saying, "Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic & lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt."

Talking about the ill-effects of COVID-19 outbreak she reportedly said, "...the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time." She further talked about how she is trying to play her part by helping the nation and said, "We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable."

