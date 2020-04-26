'Cure Can't Be Worse Than Problem': Bitter Trump Wilts After 'disinfectant Injection' Row

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the "Cure cannot be worse than the problem", two days after sparking a furore by suggesting to inject disinfectant into COVID-19 patients to kill the virus. Taking to Twitter, he urged people to be careful and safe. Ironically, he also urged people to use common sense.

Earlier, on Friday, Trump had suggested the possibility of studying injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients or bringing UV light "inside" their bodies to kill the deadly virus. This drew immediate flak from American health experts who urged people not to listen to such "dangerous" advice. After facing a huge backlash, Trump stated that he was being "sarcastic."

Remember, the Cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Be careful, be safe, use common sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

'Not worth time and effort'

According to Trump, his daily briefings are not worth his time and effort as the "Lamestream Media" ask only hostile questions. Taking to Twitter, he said that they refuse to report the truth. He added that he had never called the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Till date, the USA has recorded a total of 960,896 cases of Coronavirus and has witnessed around 54,265 deaths due to the infection. Meanwhile, a total of 118,162 people have been recovered.

Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 21,908 deaths and over 288,313 COVID-19 positive cases. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier had asserted that the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can now control the spread of the virus.

