Crisis Text Line CEO Nancy Lublin Fired Amid Accusations Of Racial Discrimination

The board of directors of one of the most high-profile crisis hotlines, Crisis Text Line has voted to oust its Chief Executive Officer Nancy Lublin on June 12 “effective immediately”. Amid the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the company took the call to terminate Lublin’s role in the company following the accusations of “inappropriate conduct”, according to the email sent by the board of directors to the Crisis Text Line staff. According to international media reports, Lublin had referred to the company as a “giant love machine” but the employers recently shared a virtual walkout to demand ‘anti-racist’ organisation. The entire email by the board of directors was shared on social media by former employees of Crisis Text Line.

"Crisis Text Line is not the safe and welcoming place it should be," the board's letter said. "We recognize and apologize for our role in enabling this environment to persist. We take full accountability and are ready to address these issues head-on. No form of racism or bullying of any kind will be tolerated at Crisis Text Line."

Dena Trujillo to act as interim CEO

Now Lublin will vacate her seat which, according to the letter, will be occupied by a current staffer at the company who shall be elected on an annual basis. While nonprofit organisation selected the new CEO, board member Dena Trujillo will lead the role as an interim CEO. Moreover, two members in the board of directors of Crisis Text Line will be replaced by black, indigenous, or persons of colour candidates. The letter also made it clear that the actions taken by the senior officials right now could have been taken a bit sooner.

"In 2018 the Board of Directors was made aware of concerns at Crisis Text Line about inappropriate conduct of individuals in leadership positions, including CEO Nancy Lublin. We were given the opportunity to take action, but failed to do enough," the letter said.

