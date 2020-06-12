Anderson Recalls Racial Abuse Faced By Jofra Archer, Ponders If He Stayed Indifferent Then

Veteran pacer James Anderson recalled an incident during England's tour to New Zealand where Jofra archer had been subjected to racial discrimination and wondered if he had turned a 'blind eye' to it by not speaking about it. Following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis which has sparked worldwide outrage, cricketer, too, have voiced out against racism, indicating that it was very much a part of the gentlemen's game. James Anderson said that as custodians of the game, it was england's responsibility to make it possible for the active participation of all without any discrimination.

'Have I turned a blind eye to things?'

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Anderson revealed that he had had a thought-provoking few weeks following the murder of George Floyd and took to recall one particular instance in New Zealand when Jofra archer was racially abused. Although Anderson wasn't a part of the tour, the pacer felt guilty that he hadn't spoken up about the issue. Further, Anderson said that it was essential for players to come together and have conversations to keep matters as such straight.

"It's made me think, have I experienced racism on a cricket field? I couldn't remember any instances. I wasn't in New Zealand when Jofra (Archer) was racially abused. "It made me think have I turned a blind eye to things? I'd try to support my team-mates if they did suffer any sort of abuse but have I been active in supporting them?" the great swing bowler of contemporary times said.

'A good example to follow'

England's Chris Jordan believes that his side has set an example by embracing diversity and that the side openly addresses issues of racial discrimination when the need arises. Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the giant impetus gained by the Black Lives Matter movement, cricket stars have voiced out against racism and have called for zero tolerance to any discrimination based on skin colour. Chris Jordan pointed out that the England team co-existed peacefully with members from diverse cultures and that the issues of racism were promptly addressed by the side if they transpired.

Talking to SkySports, the England pacer pointed out at the team's diversity consisting of the likes of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and said that the balanced side was well-led by skipper Eoin Morgan. Jordan revealed that all individuals of the team had a role to play in disseminating anti-racial policies and that racism wasn't an issue for England. Urging the rest to view England as a team that has set an example by embracing diversity, Jordan said that the team enjoyed good camaraderie, both on and off the pitch, and that the mutual respect shared by the players' was key to the success of the diverse side.

